Paris Hilton Blasts Trolls for Mocking Size of Her Baby Boy’s Head: ‘He Just Has a Large Brain!’

Paris Hilton has hit back at trolls who have been mocking the size of her baby son’s head.

The hotel heiress, 42, who had her 9-month-old boy Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum with her entrepreneur husband Carter Reum, also 42, via surrogate in January, has been left stunned by the abuse her boy has received since she posted an image on Instagram of her holding him on his first trip to New York City on Thursday (Oct. 18).

After a TikToker created a video defending Paris and her son, the Simple Life reality TV star commented on the clip: “There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

Trolls had mocked the boy by joking he has “a lot on his mind," with one saying he looked “abnormal’ and another asking if he was suffering from encephalitis, a rare syndrome that causes the brain to swell.

Paris told People about achieving her goal of becoming a mum after Phoenix’s arrival: “It’s always been my dream to be a mother, and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other.

“We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

She shared the first photos of her and Carter’s son one month after his birth, but has kept snaps of him to a minimum.

When he reached six months old she posted: “This Barbie is a Mom.

“My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.

“He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.

“Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together!

“Mommy loves you so much angel baby.”

Paris has also told how she would like to have a daughter with Carter.

She told Glamour U.K. in February: “I have all boys (embryos.) I have 20 boys … I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls.”