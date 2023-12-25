Merry Christmas 2023!

On Monday (Dec. 25) the Christian holiday took place. Stars posted photos and videos on social media of their family traditions, annual festivities and how they celebrated the big day.

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum shared their first Christmas family photos with their son, Phoenix, and daughter, London. They also took Phoenix to Disneyland for the very first time.

Victoria Beckham shared a handful of Instagram posts celebrating the holiday. She included photos and videos with her husband David, son Brooklyn and wife Nicola, along with sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper Seven.

Mariah Carey showed off her Christmas spirit and vocal range to her kids.

The Royal Family including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, among others were photographed walking to their annual Christmas Day church service.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White went snowboarding in Aspen on Christmas Eve.

Kaley Cuoco and husband Tom Pelphrey took their daughter Matilda to meet Santa Clause and discovered that she wasn't a fan of his.

The Kardashian clan celebrated the holiday elaborately while the parents brought in Phillip Cornish to wake up their children with Christmas songs. Kim also showed off her extremely elaborate holiday decorations on Instagram. Outside their estate, the traditional Christmas trees were lit with yellow lights while inside a slew of trees were dusted with faux snow lining a corridor. Meanwhile, they chose a minimalistic approach for their stockings and living room decorations.

See how more celebrities celebrated Christmas 2023, below.