Mariah Carey Finally Nominated for Rock Hall of Fame, Fans Celebrate Online: ‘This Honor Is Long Overdue’

Mariah Carey is in some good company, being nominated for one of the highest forms of recognition in the music industry.

On Saturday (Feb. 10), during the 2024 TCA's, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced this year's class of inductees. This included Carey along with Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest.

To be eligible for the prestigious honor, artists must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. Inductees will be announced in late April and the official ceremony will be streamed on Disney+ and take place at the museum in Cleveland in fall 2024. According to the press release, "Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry."

Carey’s fans, Lambs, quickly took to social media to express their excitement for the possibility that she will be inducted. For most, it’s been a long time coming, as she was eligible for nomination in 2015, as her first commercial single, “Vision of Love,” was released in 1990.

“Mariah Carey has changed the music industry forever by setting trends, her creativity, her songwriting and her unique vocal style. This honor is long overdue,” one fan tweeted.

See fan reactions to Carey’s nomination, below.