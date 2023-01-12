Mariah Carey Reportedly Filing for Primary Custody of Twins After Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child

Mariah Carey is allegedly filing for primary custody of her and Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

A source told Radar Online that Carey wants primary custody because the TV personality rarely sees Monroe and Moroccan. The twins were born in 2011, three years after Carey and Cannon got married in 2008.

"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn’t see much of them," the source claimed.

"She wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the source continued, alleging that Carey is seeking "legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver."

Cannon, who has 12 children with six different women, reached an amicable custody agreement with the global superstar following their divorce in 2014.

According to Radar Online, Cannon isn't a bad father, but rather is allegedly struggling with balancing fatherhood since he has so many kids with various partners.

However, limited time isn't the only challenge Cannon faces when it comes to his kids.

Cannon allegedly pays about $3 million in child support per year.

But even with 12 kids in his brood as of January 2023, Cannon hasn't ruled out the possibility of expanding his ever-growing family in the future.

During an appearance on CNN’s New Year's Eve show, when asked by host Andy Cohen asked Cannon had any plans to get a vasectomy in the future, Cannon quipped, "My body, my choice!"

When Cohen joked if Cannon planned to go for a total of 20 kids, the comedian shared, "Clearly, I don’t have a plan. That should’ve been clear from the jump."

Cannon welcomed his 12th child and second with Alyssa Scott, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, 2022.