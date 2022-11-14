Nick Cannon has finally revealed just how much he pays in annual child support for his ever-growing brood of offspring.

The 42-year-old rapper, comedian and TV host is known for his ridiculously large family, particularly for having more than 10 children with a number of different women.

Now, Cannon has shared exactly how much he pays in annual child support for his growing family. Here's what we know...

How Much Does Nick Cannon Pay in Child Support?

According to Page Six, after The U.S. Sun estimated that Nick Cannon pays around $3 million in child support yearly, Cannon responded by saying, "I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually."

"I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child," he added.

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick Cannon has 11 children.

He welcomed his first two kids — twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe — in 2011 with ex Mariah Carey. The twins are now 11.

A few years later, the All That alum had son Golden Sagon, 5, with Brittany Bell, followed by daughter Powerful Queen, 1, and son Rise Messiah, 1 month, who was born in September 2022.

Cannon also has three kids with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, who arrived Nov. 11, 2022.

Cannon also has two other infant children – –son Legendary Love, 4 months, and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 2 months — plus another baby on the way with the mother of his son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old in December 2021.

How Many 'Baby Mamas' Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick Cannon has children with six different women.

Cannon famously married Mariah Carey in 2008 in the Bahamas before they had their twins in 2011. They filed for divorce in 2014; it was finalized in 2016.

In 2017, Cannon had his first of three children with Brittany Bell, a model and pageant titleholder who has held the titles of Miss Guam 2014 and Miss Arizona USA 2010.

Abby De La Rosa, who Cannon also has three kids with, is a DJ and former radio personality who interviewed artists on air for Real 92.3.

Cannon's late son Zen's mother is model Alyssa Scott, who Cannon is expecting another child with. Scott announced the news on Instagram Oct. 26.

Bre Tiesi is the mother of 4-month-old Legendary. She is a model and reality TV star. Tiesi formerly appeared on WAGS and Cannon's Wild'n'Out, and is a cast member on Season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Lastly, Cannon has a daughter with former The Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Why Does Nick Cannon Have so Many Kids?

In 2021, Nick Cannon told The Breakfast Club that the reason he has so many kids is "the beauty of fatherhood, man."

"I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. Like, you get to relive every time. The best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids, and the energy and to get as much as that as possible. To pass on all that I've lived into something else. That's why I do it, man," he continued.

During the City Girls' guest appearance on Nick Cannon Radio in July 2021, Cannon also confirmed his ever-growing family is no accident.

"I'm having these kids on purpose. It ain't no accident!" he said in response to a joke about him not using enough protection.