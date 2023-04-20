Nick Cannon Says His and Mariah Carey’s Kids ‘Enjoy’ Having 10 Half-Siblings

Nick Cannon says his kids with ex-wife Mariah Carey don't mind having 10 half-siblings. In fact, according to Cannon, they "enjoy" their dad's ever-growing brood!

Speaking on Howie Mandel's Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, the comedian and TV host opened up about how his two kids with Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, feel about their half-siblings.

"At this point, they enjoy it. They have fun and they’re the oldest," Cannon shared.

"But who knows where that will go when 16 hits?" he continued.

Moroccan and Monroe — who often go by Roc and Roe, respectively — turn 12 on April 30.

READ MORE: How Much Does Nick Cannon Pay in Child Support?

Cannon also revealed how his relationship with his firstborn children has changed as they've grown up.

"It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations. Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me," Cannon explained.

Cannon added that the twins are "so intelligent" and "in tune with their own values."

Cannon has had 12 children total with multiple women.

He shares Moroccan and Monroe with Carey; Rise, Powerful and Golden with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; Halo and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

During the podcast, Cannon hinted that he's open to expanding his family again in the future.