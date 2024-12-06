Was Mariah Carey’s Spotify Wrapped Message AI?

Mariah Carey is proving there’s no substitute for the real thing, especially when it comes to her.

In an era where AI-generated content raises eyebrows, even global icons such as Carey aren’t immune to suspicion. The music diva found herself addressing bizarre claims that a video she shared for Spotify Wrapped was created using artificial intelligence.

In the clip, Carey, dressed in a glamorous Santa-inspired outfit with bold red lipstick, thanked her top Spotify listeners.

“Hey, it’s Mariah. Thank you so much for listening to my music on Spotify. Your support through the years is the greatest gift I could ask for. This year, we’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of my album Merry Christmas. I hope you enjoy listening to it, and I can’t wait to share new music with you soon,” she said.

However, the comments section quickly filled with accusations that the video was AI-generated, with one person suggesting the content was "so AI-like."

Carey took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things!” she posted, adding that she was gearing up to celebrate “#Christmastime with my Boston #lambily."

Carey’s AI clapback comes amid growing conversations in the music industry about the ethical use of generative AI.

Earlier this year, musicians including Radiohead, Robert Smith and Billy Bragg joined others in an open letter condemning the unlicensed use of creative works for AI training. They called it a “major, unjust threat to the livelihoods” of artists, The Washington Post reports.

The holiday queen is deep into her busiest season, commemorating the 30th anniversary of her iconic 1994 album Merry Christmas and the timeless hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Currently on her annual holiday tour, Carey has a few performances left, including a Dec. 7 show in Baltimore and a finale in Brooklyn on Dec. 17.