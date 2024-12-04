Was This Spotify Wrapped’s Worst Year Ever?

Spotify users are not happy with the streaming platform's lackluster Wrapped presentation this year.

Though the 2024 Spotify Wrapped introduced a few new features, fans still weren't impressed.

This year, Spotify Wrapped included "Your Music Evolution" which tracked listeners' shifts in genres, vibes and artists from month to month.

It also showed listeners how many days in a row they listened to their favorite artists and included AI features like an AI DJ and podcast.

However, it seemed to be missing the usual pizzazz that Spotify Wrapped brings to music fans at the end of each year.

For one, there were no top genre lists included in the presentation and some fans complained that the design was "boring."

Plus, 2023's "music cities" and "listening aura" concepts were hits, so many fans were hoping to see those again this year, but they were nowhere to be found.

"All that wait for WHAT," one fan angrily tweeted.

Others pointed out that the data seemed "wrong" and wondered if the "algorithm broke."

One person even tweeted that they are going to switch to Apple Music because of this year's "flop" Wrapped.

"SPOTIFY!!!! WTF WAS THAT. Worst wrapped I have ever seen and so f--king wrong. Yalls algorithm broke or something?! Yall lacking a budget this year?! Yall must have fired and hired the wrong person. Im going to Apple Music, f--k yall," the fan complained.

Another person wondered if Spotify dedicated too much time to creating the AI podcast and DJ rather than focusing on the interactive features that made Wrapped a success in the first place.

Someone else agreed that the problems "reek of AI."

See more reactions to the 2024 Spotify Wrapped, below: