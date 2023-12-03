Woman Uses Spotify Wrapped to Find Out Boyfriend Is Cheating on Her

A woman claims that she discovered that she was being cheated on via her boyfriend's Spotify Wrapped.

The music streaming platform released its annual end-of-year data presentation to each user to show which artists and songs they listened to the most along with their listening habits among other statistics. TikToker @loulouorange, real name Louisa Melcher, alleged that this data made her realize that her beau was being unfaithful and due to their breakup, she lost out on over $20,000 of wedding deposits.

“I’m the girl who found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her through his Spotify Wrapped this year,” Melcher began in the viral video.

“The first time that my boyfriend and I were kissing, he put on this R&B track that is really weird, really esoteric," she recalled. "And I was like, ‘What the f--k is this?’ Like, 'I don’t want to listen to music in this context. Please stop,’ and he was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry, my ex used to really love listening to this.”

She said that she believed that the first time was nothing than a coincidence. But when his Spotify Wrapped came out and the same song was in the top position she knew that something was going on as he only listened to music while at the gym and apparently with his ex.

“So either we’ve been thinking about the ex quite a lot, or perhaps we’re playing it every time we get with said ex," she continued. "Which based on the fact that it’s his top song, seems to be quite a lot. So I accused him of the second one and it turned out to be true and we broke up and our relationship is over.”

“If only Spotify Wrapped had dropped 6 days earlier, I could have saved $15k on my wedding venue deposit," she wrote in the caption of the TikTok. Although some people were skeptical of the story and why she would begin planning a wedding if they weren't officially engaged, she explained that she had it set up for August 2025 and that she thought that he was the one. She claimed that she had a wedding venue, photographer and cake reserved in a year.

Although some didn't believe the story, others in the comments section revealed that they also discovered that their significant others were cheating on them thanks to Spotify data.

“I always knew my ex was with a new girl bc he’d make a very specific niche playlist for her,” one user shared. “I ALSO FOUND OUT SOMEONE WAS GETTING BACK WITH THEIR EX THROUGH SPOTIFY,” a second added. “I found out a guy I was dating was seeing another girl through Spotify,” another claimed.