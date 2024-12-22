Why a Mariah Carey Xmas Song is the Most Dangerous to Drive To

When we think of Christmas songs, the last thing we think of is danger. They're supposed to be joyful and jolly; 'tis the season fun to sing along to while shopping, wrapping gifts, even driving over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house.

Well, apparently, Christmas songs can be dangerous. Come on, really?!

According to the Insuranceopedia website, a scientific study by the South China University Of Technology found that songs with over 120 BPM (beats per minute) can lead to dangerous driving habits and an increased chance of accidents. Basically, we're talking about the pace of songs.

So, while this study refers to all songs since we're in the holiday season, there are songs that are more dangerous to drive to than others because of their BPM.

According to the New York Post, "Frosty the Snowman" is the most dangerous Christmas song with 172 BPM. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" comes in second with 150 BPM, and third is José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad" with 149 BPM.

The findings suggested that these types of spirited songs can have psychological and cardiovascular effects that may increase the likelihood of the kind of driving that results in increased accidents on the road, the pros proffered.

Here's that full list for you in case you want to avoid if you're behind the wheel.

Frosty The Snowman - 172 All I Want For Christmas Is You - 150 Feliz Navidad - 149 Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town - 147 Happy Xmas (War Is Over) - 146 Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! - 143 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - 142 I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day - 140 Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - 137 I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - 129

