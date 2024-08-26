Mariah Carey Mourns After Mother and Sister Die on Same Day: ‘Heartbroken’

Mariah Carey's mom Patricia and sister Alison have died.

The singer confirmed the news that Patricia and Alison died on the same day in a statement to People.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey said.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," she concluded.

No other details about the passing of Patricia and Alison were given.

Patricia and Carey had a complicated relationship and Carey had spoken about the pair's relationship in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

"Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions," she wrote in the book.

"Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's," Carey added.

She also dedicated part of her memoir to her mother.

"And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always," she said.

Despite their complicated relationship, Carey performed with her mother, who was an opera singer, for a Christmas special in 2010 called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You.

Carey and Alison also had a complex relationship, with Carey opening up about it in her memoir as well, saying that it was "emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact," with her.