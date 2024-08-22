TikTok Star Joe Mack Roy AKA ‘Pop Watch’ Dead at 90

TikTok sensation Joe Mack Roy, AKA "Pop Watch," has died. He was 90.

Joe Mack gained millions of followers online by documenting his life alongside his grandson Jason.

Jason announced his grandfather's passing on Aug. 22 (Thursday).

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my grandfather, better known as 'Pop,' peacefully passed away last night with our family by his side. 'When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure,'" Jason wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of "Pop."

"I am so grateful to have gotten to spend 40 years of my life with him and can only hope to live to be as old and wise as he was. I just think to myself, how lucky am I to have had someone that was so hard to say 'goodbye' to?," he continued.

"Thank y'all so much for all your prayers. They have been felt and are appreciated more than you will ever know. Pop may not have met all of y'all, but he loved you all," Jason said, noting that "Pop's" family is "in the process of planning Pop's services and we will update y'all whenever those have been."

According to TMZ, Joe Mack died "from complications from a mass in his throat." He reportedly died at home surrounded by his family.

Jason told the outlet that his grandfather "had a huge impact on his fans," and "people from all walks of life adored him because they could relate to him and found him comforting."