TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth’s Cause of Death Finally Revealed

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth's case of death has finally been revealed.

TMZ reports Roth died of cardiac arrhythmia, which is also known as irregular heartbeat, caused by myocardial fibrosis.

Roth's passing was announced by her family via social media on April 15.

Lindsay Roth, the TikTok star's sister, shared that Roth had actually died the week before her family made the announcement.

"My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. [A]s a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. We don’t know [what] happened yet. I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more — she had so many gifts," Lindsay wrote.

"I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed," she added.

Actress Julia Fox expressed her condolences for the family after Roth's death.

"I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply," she wrote.

Roth rose to fame on TikTok by sharing celebrity gossip and was most known for her catchphrase: "You want more? I'll give you more."