Eccentric Billionaire Richard Lugner Dead at 91, Two Months After Marrying Sixth Wife

Richard Lugner has died. He was 91.

The billionaire, known for his extravagant parties at the famous Vienna Opera Ball, passed away on Aug. 12 (Monday), reported Agence France-Presse.

He reportedly had been dealing with multiple health problems recently.

Austrian chancellor, Karl Nehammer, paid tribute to the entrepreneur on X (formerly Twitter).

"Richard Lugner was a successful entrepreneur and a dazzling personality. An Austrian original who never lost his way," he wrote.

"May he rest in peace!," Nehammer concluded his tribute.

READ MORE: TikTok Star David Allen Announces Death of Infant Daughter Lily Grace

Lugner is known for building the Lugner City shopping center in Vienna in 1990, and the complex also shared a tribute.

"Our Engineer Richard Lugner, our mortar and above all our beloved boss has unfortunately left us today," a caption translated from German read on the center's Facebook.

"We can hardly put into words the pain we feel. The grief is indescribably great, but we want to reflect on all the beautiful and great times together. With a laughing and a crying eye we say goodbye to the great Richard Lugner, in our hearts he will stay forever!," the message added.

READ MORE: ‘Pokemon’ Star Rachael Lillis Dead at 46

Lugner's death came two months after marrying his sixth wife, Simone Reiländer, 42.

The duo wed at Vienna City Hall on Saturday, June 1. "It will be the last marriage," he said of their union, according to local reports.

Lugner leaves behind four children: Jacqueline, Nadine, Alexander, and Andreas.