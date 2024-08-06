TikTok Star David Allen Announces Death of Infant Daughter Lily Grace

TikTok star David Allen's infant daughter has died.

Allen, known as @ToTouchAnEmu on TikTok, revealed on social media that his daughter Lily Grace died on July 27. She was five weeks old.

"She was five weeks old, about a week ago, when she passed away at midnight. I have cried every tear I can possibly cry, I think. It’s not easy. I don’t wish this on anybody," he said in a video on Sunday (Aug. 4).

Allen explained that he "waited a week" to tell anyone as he "didn’t know how to talk about it."

"I don’t know what else to say," he said, urging his followers to donate to the Dallas Children’s Hospital in Lily's name "or just go hug your little ones, squeeze them tight, for me."

"Lily Grace Allen 6/21/24 — 7/27/24," Allen captioned the video. Watch below:

A memorial for Lily Grace is scheduled to take place Tuesday (Aug. 6) in Texas.

"Don't show up if you're not invited but if you want to send flowers or a card I guess you can do that, too. I don't know what else to say," Allen said in his video.

On his Instagram Story, Allen shared a photo of himself cradling his daughter alongside a broken heart emoji.

"Daddy will miss you forever baby," he captioned a second photo.

The infant's cause of death is unknown as of publishing.