‘Pokemon’ Star Rachael Lillis Dead at 46

Pokémon star Rachael Lillis passed away on Aug. 10 at age 46.

Lillis voiced many characters on the classic animated show but was primarily known for Misty and Jessie.

Aside from Pokémon, Lillis lent her voice to hundreds of animated shows, movies and video games (including Winx Club) since her career began in the 1990s.

According to Variety, Lillis was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of this year.

Veronica Taylor, who voiced the show's lead character Ash Ketchum, posted a statement about Lillis to her Twitter/X account on Monday morning (Aug. 12).

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024," Taylor said.

"Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as 'Pokémon's Misty and Jessie being the most beloved," she continued.

"Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date," she concluded.

"I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end. She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply," Taylor added in another tweet.

"I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it," she went on. "Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity."

She then tweeted a note to Lillis' character Misty from her character Ash.