How to Use the ‘Which One Are You?’ Filters on Instagram

If you don't know how to use "Which One Are You?" filters on Instagram, we've got you covered.

The new Instagram Story feature, which is the hottest new social media trend right now, lets you know the character you are depending on which filter you use. If you've never heard of them, it involves a box appearing above your head when you activate the filter. It then sorts through a series of options before landing on your fate.

There's the "Which Disney Character Are You?," "Which Office Character Are You?," and even "Which Font Are You?" filters, among so many more. There are tons of filters choose from and it's fun to see what random results you'll get.

If you’ve gone searching for the filters, you may have had a little trouble since it's not as easy as typing in the one you want in the search bar. But no worries: Below, check out a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

How to find and use the "Which One Are you?" Instagram filters:

1.) Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram on your phone.

2.) To use a filter, you're either going to have to click the filter's name directly from someone else who used it on their Instagram Story OR find the filter by searching its creator's account.

*If you find the filter from your someone's Instagram Story, select the filter title on the top left of the screen. From there, you'll see a menu with the options "Try It," "Save Effect," "Send To" and "More." Click on "Save Effect." This will save the filter to your Instagram Stories camera and you can use it whenever you want.



Instagram

3.) This next step will depend on which filter you want to use.

— Search @arnopartissimo for the "Which Disney Character Are You?" filter.

— Search @hughesp1 for the "Which Pokemon Character Are You?" filter.

— Search @natali.zmi for the "Which Friends Character Are You?" filter.

— Search @syilers for the "Which Harry Potter Character Are You?" filter.

4.) You're then going swipe to the left to access their filters.

Instagram

3.) Tap on the filter option you want to use.

5.) Click "Try It" in the bottom left corner.

Instagram

6.) Press and hold to film yourself.

7.) Find out which character you are!

8.) If you'd like to save the filter, all you have to do is tap the arrow at the bottom of the screen and click "Save Effect." You'll then be able to use the filter whenever you want.

Instagram