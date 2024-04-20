Inside ‘Halloweentown’ Stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz’s Wedding!

The fictional enemies to lovers trope reigns true... Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are officially married!

You'll recall that the couple met on the set of Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, in which Brown portrayed Marnie the good witch and Kountz played the villainous Kal. On Apr. 19, the couple said "I do" at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, Calif. in front of 92 of their loved ones, according to People.

The intimate nuptials were held outside with their dog, Luna, in attendance. The pair's friend, Ashley Crenshaw, officiated the ceremony. Additionally, Brown included her sister along with Kountz's sister, actress Lacy Chabert as bridesmaids. Judith Hoag, who portrayed Brown's mother in the franchise, attended the wedding alongside other celebrities like Ali Fedotowsky, Ashley Jones, Missi Pyle and Amy Davidson.

Brown opted to walk down the aisle to "I Chose You," originally sung by Sara Bareilles but performed by Briana Cuoco. The couple's first dance as man and wife was to Ray LaMontagne's "You Are The Best Thing."

The newlyweds wanted a delicious cake and chose a gluten-free vanilla bean cake with a cinnamon cream cheese crunch filling and vanilla buttercream frosting from Sugar Lab Bake Shop.

"We are so grateful that our family and friends came, and some of them traveled farther than others. It was just a fun celebration day and kind of surreal having all of our family members in one place like that, meeting each other, hanging out, laughing," Brown told the outlet.

Kountz is most excited to call Brown his wife and labels her as "the best friend and wife someone could have." The couple are most excited about traveling the world together as a married couple.

Kountz and Brown first met in 2001 filming the second installment of the Halloweentown Disney Channel Original Movies. It wasn't until 2016 when they reconnected over a project when sparks flew. They began a relationship shortly after and were engaged on June 26, 2022.