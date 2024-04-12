Disney's new Disability Access Service is receiving a major update!

Disney World and Disneyland are changing the way they handle guests with disabilities through its DAS program. This program is for people with a disability in which they are prevented from waiting in a conventional queue line. Whereas someone with a fainting disorder may qualify, someone with a mobility disability for which they can use an aid, may not qualify. Disney has announced that they will be increasing their team of specially trained cast members to help guests find the right accommodations for them, which may or may not include DAS as the use of the program has tripled within the last five years.

“Disney is dedicated to providing a great experience for all guests, including those with disabilities, which is why we are so committed to delivering a wide range of innovative support services aimed at helping our guests with disabilities have a wonderful time when visiting our theme parks,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

What has changed with the new DAS?

According to the updated DAS website, this service is for "a small percentage of Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time." Disney has other accommodations that may be used in place of DAS for some previous DAS users.

Disney will later be implementing a "return to queue" process, assuming for those who may have to briefly leave a queue and return later to the attraction. Details about the new program have not been revealed.

Who is eligible for Disney World's DAS? Disabled individuals who cannot wait in a traditional queue line. There is no way to tell if you qualify unless you speak with a Disney cast member via the video chat option. Disney is also implementing trained health professionals from Inspire Health Alliance to help determine eligibility if needed, but will not require medical documentation (unlike other theme parks including Universal Studios and Six Flags.)

How to sign up for DAS for Disney World and Disneyland:

Signups for DAS for Disney World and Disneyland are available only in English via video chat through Disney's website. Guests will meet with a cast member virtually to determine if they are eligible for the system or if another accommodation may be a better fit for them. You can schedule a video chat as soon as 30 days before a theme park visit. Click, "Speak with a Cast Member," to wait for a video call.

How to use DAS on Disney World and Disneyland apps:

Once scanned into a Disney theme park, qualified DAS guests (or their guardians) can request a return time for a ride via the My Disney Experience app. It is important to note that this is for one attraction at a time and guests are unable to hold more than one return time at once.

After entering a theme park, open the My Disney Experience mobile app and log in to your account. Then press the menu button ( ≡ ) on the bottom bar of the screen. Select the DAS button to choose the ride and your return time.

How long is DAS good for?

DAS enrollments under the new system will be valid for 120 days, beginning from the first day of registration.

How to register for DAS online:

Guests will request a virtual video chat with a cast member to see what accommodations can be provided for their trip. After May 20, no DAS registrations will be available in person.

Can you register for DAS in person?

Guests will only be able to register for DAS in person until May 20, 2024.

How many people can be in a DAS party?

The DAS user can add up to four fellow guests to their return time (or the number could be more if there are more immediate family members in a party.)

What if someone lies to get Disney DAS?

Any guest that has been discovered to make a false statement to cast regarding the DAS system will be permanently banned from Disney World and Disneyland property. Any existing passes or tickets will not be refunded and forfeited.

Am I eligible for Disney's Disability Access Service?

You may be questioning if your disability is eligible for DAS. Every situation is different, only Disney along with medical professionals can determine your eligibility. Disney will be implementing new features for guests whose disability may need them to leave lines briefly. Details about the new offering will be revealed closer to the launch of the new DAS system.