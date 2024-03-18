Woman Feels ‘Robbed’ After In-Laws Take Her Kids to Disney World Without Asking

A woman is irate with her in-laws after they took her kids to Disney World for the first time.

I recently babysat my grandchildren (5 and 4) for a period of four nights and five days so my son and his wife could attend a wedding in Mexico, and spend a few days on vacation. They approached me since her mother would not be available, and I initially said I wasn't comfortable with that. It seemed like a long time to watch the kids, and she had point blank told me that the woman's family is more important than the man's, so I was irritated that I was being asked and not her mother," the grandparent wrote on Reddit.

They eventually relented when their son "became very emotional, but I felt/feel like they were being manipulative."

"While I had the kids I was invited to a birthday party at Epcot and wanted to go. It didn't even occur to me to run it by my son or daughter in law, as I had the kids for an extended period of time and obviously they knew they would be going where I went. My daughter in law had previously mentioned wanting to save up for Disney, but she's said that about a lot of things, and never made me aware it was something super special to her. Also it was Epcot. It's not like I took them to Magic Kingdom and they had some magical moment of seeing their favorite character," they continued.

When their son and his wife returned from their trip, she was "furious and burst into tears."

"She said I stole one of her kids first and called me entitled. To be honest I didn't react well to being called entitled, when she was the one who had previously demanded babysitting. My son asked me to apologize as she was distraught over missing their first Disney trip, but I declined and asked them to leave," they stated.

Their son told them that they should "have asked for something that big, and his wife feels robbed."

"I know she is a huge Disney person, but it was Epcot, not quintessential Disney and I don't feel I should have had to miss out on a birthday party I wanted to attend. I told my son I am not apologizing for anything and maybe they should think about how they made me feel when they didn't respect my initial no," they concluded their post.

Users sounded off in the comments, with many stating that they did nothing wrong.

"They imposed on you to watch their children. You did exactly as they requested. You’ve done nothing wrong. You are not responsible for your rude daughter-in-law crying. Tears don’t make a person right," one person wrote.

"Daughter-in-law is being selfish. When my kids’ grandparents, either side, have provided my kids opportunities to experience cool things, I’ve been really grateful that 1) my kids get to do those things and 2) my kids get to make wonderful memories with their grandparents that they will cherish their entire lives," another user commented.

"My mom has more of my kid’s 'firsts' than I do because I gotta work. That’s life. It was just as magical the second, third and fourth time. Daughter-in-law and son need to get a grip," a third person chimed in.