A woman is claiming that she was left "permanently" injured after the Goofy character fell on her.

Guest Katrina Griffin visited the Disneyland Resort's California Adventure theme park on Apr. 3, 2022 alongside her daughter. She officially filed a lawsuit in Orange county Superior Court March 2024 due to the apparent incident that transpired. The lawsuit claims that she sustained severe injuries after a cast member portraying Goofy fell on her.

RELATED: How to Use Disney World’s New Disability Access Service (DAS)

At the time, Griffin was bending down to tie her daughter's shoe when Goofy "walked directly" into her with "all of his body weight" and she fell onto the "hard cement," according to KTLA 5 News. This apparent incident caused “severe, traumatic, debilitating, and permanent injuries that necessitated significant medical care as well as emotional pain and suffering." The lawsuit did not detail or specify her injuries.

The lawsuit is against Disneyland Resort in addition to the unidentified cast member in the Goofy costume along with the character performer's assistant/handler, who facilitates the interactions when the costumed characters cannot speak.

Griffin claimed that the assistant should have prevented the accident. Griffin is attempting to pursue damages to cover negligence, the cost of healthcare bills in addition to lost earnings and wants a jury trial. Griffin noted in the lawsuit that this alleged incident "will result in some permanent disability."