Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is a seasonal classic that packs a powerhouse pop vocal performance. It's a lasting favorite and an annual chart-topper for a reason.

But what if the Elusive Chanteuse really, really had to sneeze while recording it?

An audio clip of Carey's seminal Christmastime classic has gone viral after the song was edited to make it sound like the music icon is readying a big sneeze before each new line.

Created by EpochGD and shared online by TikTok user @mikey_m84, the viral edit is aptly captioned, "Mariah Carey but needing to sneeze."

It's hilarious yet frustrating considering the audio edit never actually culminates in the satisfying sneeze that's mercilessly teased all throughout the clip.

Listen below:

In the comments section, TikTok users shared their appreciation for the viral masterpiece and even made some jokes of their own.

"ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS ACHOOOO," one person commented.

"This is peak comedy," someone else shared.

"Imagine Mariah Carey see this video," another viewer wrote.

"You deserve all the awards for this," someone else chimed in.

"All I want for Christmas are some tissues," another user joked.

The TikTok clip was even noticed by BTS member Jungkook, who liked the video and in turn spurred even more comments and engagement.

As of publishing, the viral TikTok has been viewed over 4.8 million times and has 675,000 likes.