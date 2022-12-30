Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Some of Her Mom’s Most Ionic Spice Girls Looks

Mel B's daughter, Phoenix, is spicing up her life by transforming into her mother and recreating some of her most iconic looks.

The 23-year-old took to TikTok to share several videos, where she is dressed as Scary Spice. In one of the videos, Phoenix copied her mom's look from her "Say You Will Be There" music video. In the clip, she can be seen wearing leopard-print and a black miniskirt.

Additionally, Phoenix wore a multicolored outfit that is similar to the one that her mom wore on the 1997 Spice Up Your Life album cover.

In her last look, Phoenix showed a look that was similar to the one that Mel B wore in the Spice World movie poster.

"Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997," she captioned one of the videos.

Watch all of the ionic looks below:

Many were quick to comment on the comparison between mother and daughter.

"I am LIVING for these!! I still listen to the Spice Girls every day! Thank you for the nostalgia," said one person.

"Omgosh you are bringing me back you recreating your mom is everything right now," while someone else wrote what everyone was thinking: "I AM NOT THIS GOD DAMN OLD!!!! But mini scary spice. You killed this like omg!!! Nostalgia x100," said another.

However, there is news from Mel B as well. Last year, Mel B celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Spice Girls hit "Wannabe."

However, she teased that there could be more to come from the group. In a post to Instagram, she said: "It's been a very VERY emotional day, but we WILL be back and that's my 'scary' promise to you all."