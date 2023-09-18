David Beckham is honoring his wife with a new tattoo.

The legendary soccer player sat down with The Sun, where he shared that Victoria Beckham inspired one of his most personal tattoos.

"I’ve just had 'Posh' done . . . any of the tattoos I’ve got are of the family," David told the publication.

David debuted the tattoo when he appeared for Marc Anthony's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this month.

See the ink below:

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

He took fans inside of his tattoo journey last week when he posted a series of pictures of him in the process of getting a tattoo done on his hand.

"They don’t make them like this anymore 💚First stop," David captioned the series of pictures.

However, David's new "Posh" tattoo is not the only tribute that he has for Victoria. David also has her name tattooed on his arm. He also has honored his kids Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, all with tattoos on his body.

Victoria began her career in the '90s as a member of the infamous Spice Girls alongside bandmates Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm.

READ MORE: Is Victoria Beckham Finally Reuniting With the Spice Girls?

In 1997 David and Vicoria met at a soccer match when David was playing with Manchester United.

"She came to a football match — soccer match — and I said hi from across the room and that was it. I thought I'd missed my chance, and then a week later she turned up at another football match," he said of the moment according to People.

The pair would get engaged the following year and eventually tied the knot in 1999.

Over 20 years later and the couple continue to praise each other on social media. On Valentine's Day 2023, Victoria shared a picture of the couple along with the caption "26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham."

David also shared a post dedicated to his wife, saying: "Happy Valentines to my valentine."