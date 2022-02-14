Valentine&#8217;s Day 2022: See How Halsey, Britney Spears and More Stars Celebrated

Valentine’s Day 2022: See How Halsey, Britney Spears and More Stars Celebrated

@iamhalsey via Instagram / @chrissyteigen via Instagram

Valentine's Day is full of gushy social media posts celebrating relationships — and the stars are no different when it comes to the holiday of love.

Of course our favorite celebs — including Reese Witherspoon, pop icon Britney Spears and legend Mariah Carey — didn't disappoint when it came to celebrating the loved-up holiday this year.

Love is alive in the celebrity world. Whether it's dusting off a throwback snap from the archive or sharing a new pic for the first time, why not do it on the day of love?

Here's a few of our favorite celebrity social media posts for Valentine's Day 2022:

 

@britneyspears via Instagram
loading...
@iamhalsey via Instagram
loading...

Take a Look at Build-A-Bear's After Dark Collection

Filed Under: Barack Obama, Billie Eilish, Chrissy Teigen, David Beckham, Dolly Parton, Ginnifer Goodwin, Halsey, John Legend, Kat Dennings, Katy Perry, Kelly Ripa, Lisa Rinna, Michelle Obama, Orlando Bloom, Reese Witherspoon, Victoria Beckham
Categories: Celebrity News, News, Valentine's Day
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top