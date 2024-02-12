If you watched Super Bowl 58, then you know it was more like the Taylor Bowl this year. Many new football fans tuned in for their first Super Bowl ever, if only to catch a glimpse of Swift.

The proof of her popularity is in the pudding: According to Planet7Casino, Swift gained more followers on social media during the Super Bowl than Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Swifts own boyfriend, Travis Kelce, combined.

The pop star is said to have pulled in more than 105,000 new Instagram followers on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11). Mahomes — who scored the winning touchdown and was the Super Bowl MVP in 2024 — only gained 41,000 followers on social media.

Kelce gained 61,000 new social media followers during Super Bowl 58.

So even when you combine their new followers, Swift brought more new people to her social media following than the two high-profile Kansas City Chiefs players during in the biggest football event of the year.

It's not like Swift needs the followers — she currently has 281 million fans on Instagram. Kelce has 6 million, while Mahomes is sitting at 7 million currently.

On X, her fans were very quick to point out that their Queen was bringing so much new light to football. @jmckenzziee writes, "Taylor Swift has done in a few months what my father has tried to do for 23 years. I am paying attention to the Super Bowl completely willingly."

Swift was shown several times throughout the evening, both in times of celebration for the Chiefs and Kelce, and also when things weren't going the Chiefs' way.

Once the Chiefs secured the big win, and Swift made her way down to field level and planted a few big kisses on her man — and the internet reacted immediately to the public display of affection.

After the Super Bowl, video surfaced of Swift and Kelce at an after-party, where they were seen dancing to Swift's "Love Story."

