U.S. President Trump Childishly, Petulantly Mocks Taylor Swift for Getting Booed at Super Bowl

Donald Trump is not going to shake off his distaste for Taylor Swift.

The singer and the Untied States President both appeared at the 2025 Super Bowl. However, Swift received a chilly reaction from the audience and was booed when her face appeared on the Jumbotron.

Trump took this opportunity to mock the singer, with whom he has had a long-standing feud with. In a post to his Truth Social account, Trump shared a MP4 of him getting massive cheers from the crowd and posted it next to another MP4 of Swift getting booed by the audience. His posted included a screenshot from an account that stated "The world is healing" for Swift getting booed and Trump getting praise.

Donald Trump Slams Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl @realDonaldTrump via Truth Social loading...

Their discord primarily stems from contrasting political ideologies and Swift's increasing involvement in political discourse.

In September 2024, following a televised debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, Swift endorsed Harris for the upcoming presidential election. She expressed her support on Instagram, stating, "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them." Swift emphasized the need for "calm and not chaos" in leadership, a sentiment widely interpreted as a critique of Trump's tenure.

READ MORE: See All the Viral 2025 Super Bowl Commercials

Trump responded vehemently to Swift's endorsement. On his social media platform, Truth Social, he declared, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Prior to this incident, in mid-2024, Entertainment Weekly reports that Trump shared AI-generated images falsely depicting Swift endorsing him. These images showed individuals wearing "Swifties for Trump" shirts and Swift herself dressed as Uncle Sam, urging people to vote for Trump. Swift denounced these manipulated images, clarifying that she had not endorsed Trump and expressing concern over the spread of misinformation.

Swift's political engagement began in 2018 when she broke her silence to endorse Democratic candidates in Tennessee's midterm elections. Since then, she has been an advocate for various social and political causes, often positioning herself in opposition to Trump's policies and rhetoric.