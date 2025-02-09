Taylor Swift Looks Shocked as She’d Booed at 2025 Super Bowl: WATCH

Taylor Swift received a less-than-warm welcome at the 2025 Super Bowl.

The singer made a notable appearance at Super Bowl 59, held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. She was there to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team faced the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, when the camera panned to Swift and showed her image on the Jumbotron, the crow booed the singer.

"Cruel Summer" singer shifted her eyes side to side before smiling, brushing off the harsh reaction.

After Swift was booed by the crowd, tennis star Serena Williams took to X, formerly Twitter, to defend the pop star.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" she wrote.

Swift arrived to the event with several of her famous friends in tow. She brought along rapper Ice Spice as well as friends and musical collaborators the HAIM sisters.

Notably, Swift's friend Blake Lively, who attended the Super Bowl with the singer last year, was absent from the event. Many speculate this was due to the ongoing legal battle Lively is involved in with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

The relationship between Swift and Kelce has been a focal point of media attention since they went public in 2023. Their bond has been characterized by mutual support, with Swift frequently attending Chiefs games and Kelce appearing at her concerts.

Super Bowl 59 features the Kansas City Chiefs aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive championship under the leadership of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, seek to avenge their previous Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.