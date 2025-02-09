Who Did Taylor Swift Bring With Her to the 2025 Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift has officially arrived to the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, La. to support her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce, and fans are already taking notice of who's by her side the night of the big game, including friends, family and more.

First up, rapper Ice Spice was seen walking into the stadium with Swift in a video posted by fans on social media.

The rapper rocked long orange hair and a white coat, while Swift followed in a white blazer.

Ice Spice also accompanied Swift to the 2024 Super Bowl last year.

Elsewhere, fans spotted the HAIM sisters accompanying Swift at the game.

Este, Danielle and Alana Haim were also seen out to dinner with the pop star and her mom Andrea Swift, plus Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce, last night (Feb. 8).

Meanwhile, Jason was also seen getting ready for the big game with Swift during the pre-show performances.

Fans have noticed that the singer is wearing a "T" chain as a necklace tonight, which appears to be the same chain she wore on her thigh at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

In another post, Swift, wearing sparkly shorts and a white tank top, could be seen cheering on the Chiefs alongside her brother Austin and dad Scott.