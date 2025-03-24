Grimes Reveals Autism and ADHD Diagnosis, Claims Mental Illness Can Be &#8216;Contagious&#8217;

Grimes Reveals Autism and ADHD Diagnosis, Claims Mental Illness Can Be ‘Contagious’

Grimes at Captain Marvel Premier Hollywood March 2019 - Avalon

Grimes has been diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The 37-year-old star has taken to social media to discuss her personal experiences of the conditions and to react to a meme suggesting that "excessive reading" during childhood is an indicator of ADHD.

Grimes wrote on X: "I have to say, there's this subculture of I guess 'mental health' accounts that I actually think are like, extreme infohazards.

"Got diagnosed [with] adhd/autism this year and realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck ... I feel like, had we known this when I was a child I would have worked so much less hard, been on drugs, and so many of the weird obsessions and motivations I had would have been seen as pathological and I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me but I'm glad I overcame them. Prob [would] have been drugged too.

"Not only can mental illnesses be contagious (in school when we were learning [about] various mental illnesses me and a lot of other students noticed we would like start getting symptoms of them during those units... that [would] go away once we finished).

"But [people] r self diagnosing. And also I feel a huge percentage of adhd is screen addiction and dopaminergic burn out."

Grimes noted that her ADHD symptoms were "infinitely worse when [she] wasn't an avid reader."

The singer continued: "An adhd account trying to pathologize one of the best things a child can do to help with adhd (and also become an auto didact and knowledgeable person etc etc) is so dark.... I can't even begin.

"I think the nature of this uninformed social media mental health subculture is [really] a big concern. Some are great [of course] but a lot of these seem like explicitly anti-civilizational and geared towards making people worse."

Celebrities Who Support Elon Musk

Find out which celebrities support Elon Musk.

Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady

Celebrities Who Kept Their Children Away From the Public

We’ve rounded up 30 celebrity children who have largely been shielded from the prying eyes of the public over the years.
Filed Under: Grimes
Categories: Celebrity News, News

More From PopCrush