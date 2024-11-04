Grimes Supports Olivia Rodrigo’s Belief That Men Who Want to Go to Space Are Red Flags

Olivia Rodrigo has a super-specific dating rule about going to space and Grimes, who infamously dated Elon Musk, agrees.

In a recent Netflix interview, Rodrigo revealed that if a guy has the desire to travel to space, she won't date them.

"This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates. I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don’t date them," she shared.

"I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird," she elaborated.

And she wasn't alone on the matter after Grimes backed her up on Twitter/X.

"It’s true. Only women should be going to space," Grimes tweeted.

It's safe to say Grimes' endorsement of Rodrigo's sentiment comes from a place of experience since her ex literally founded SpaceX.

The singer was with Musk from around 2018 to 2022 and the two share three children together: son X Æ A-12 (nicknamed X, born in May 2020), daughter Exa Dark Sideræl (nicknamed Y, born in December 2021), and son Techno Mechanicus (nicknamed Tau).

Meanwhile, Rodrigo has been dating actor Louis Partridge since around Oct. 2023, so he seemingly passed the space test.

The "So American" singer recently celebrated the release of her concert documentary on Netflix, Olivia Rodrigo; GUTS World Tour.

Fans on social media understood Rodrigo's aversion to men who want to go to space.

"Nah as literally an astronomy major I stand with Olivia admiration for the beauty and mystery of space is not what she's talking about she's talking abt the weirdos who fantasize about space being a frontier space for dude f--kier and space colonization," one person tweeted.

Others decided to steal the question for their own first dates.

"Men going INSANE over Olivia saying she doesn’t date men who want to go space literally inadvertently proves her point like I'm stealing this as a first date question," one fan tweeted.