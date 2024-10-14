Olivia Rodrigo OK After Suddenly Falling Into Hole on Stage (VIDEO)

Olivia Rodrigo had an unfortunate mishap onstage during her Melbourne GUTS concert.

The singer was captured taking a tumble into a hole onstage by fans who posted the video on TikTok.

Rodrigo was running across the stage as the crowd cheered when she abruptly disappeared into the stage with a thump.

"Oh my god! That was fun! I'm okay!" she laughed good-naturedly as she emerged from the hole.

"Whoa! Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage," she joked. "That's alright!"

The "Get Him Back!" singer recovered quickly, quipping, "Where was I?" before hyping the crowd up once again.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Distributes Contraception at Concert

Rodrigo reassured crew members that was "good" and told the crowd they got a "special show" thanks to the fall.

Fans shared their love and concern for Rodrigo after the incident in the comments section of TikTok.

"I feel like her knees hurt," one person wrote.

"Be careful Liv please," another concerned fan said.

"HELP THIS IS THE ONLY THING IVE BEEN SEEING FOR THE LAST 10 SCROLLS," someone else noted of the moment going viral.

"She’s SO lucky she didn’t get seriously hurt wow," another person pointed out.

"Me at any minor inconvenience in life: Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage," one person joked.

Rodrigo is currently wrapping up her stint in Asia and Australia with upcoming tour dates in Sydney for four nights.

The GUTS tour will resume in March 2025 in South America before coming to a conclusion on July 1 in England.

The tour is in support of Rodrigo's sophomore studio album of the same name and has cemented her as one of the resident new "pop girlies" reigning.

Early on in the tour, the former Disney star drew criticism from some parents for her outfits, merchandise and so-called "risqué" dance moves.