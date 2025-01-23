Grimes ‘Denounces Nazi-ism’ After Elon Musk Is Accused of Giving Nazi Salute

Grimes &#8216;Denounces Nazi-ism&#8217; After Elon Musk Is Accused of Giving Nazi Salute

Grimes says she is "happy to denounce Nazi-ism" after her ex Elon Musk was accused of giving a Nazi salute.

The world's richest man, who is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and chairman of social media platform X, has been met with fierce backlash after delivering a salute resembling the infamous gesture during his speech at a celebration following Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday (Jan. 20).

His former partner Grimes, 36, responded on X after a fan said they would un-follow the musician and have a tribute tattoo covered up over the controversy.

However, she replied: "While I deeply respect your concern, it is unhealthy that people are this upset when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now.

"I don’t know what happened and I will not make a rash statement... It’s absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened.

"I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting.”

Another follower asked her to clarify her own political position, and she responded: "I’m happy to denounce Nazi-ism, and the far alt right. Would that help clear things up?”

Grimes, who has three children with the 53-year-old businessman, admitted she felt "way in over [her] head" amid the backlash.

She continued: "I’ve just gotten out of breakfast and have to catch a flight, and am still debating how to approach things diplomatically because I feel in over my head.

"But if there’s concern about that, I am happy to set the record strait [sic] in a meaningful way. If I don’t respond for another 5 [hours] it’s ['cause] there’s no wifi on my flight."

Elon has addressed the controversy, which has included criticism from historians focused on fascism and Nazism.

He argued on X: "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired."

