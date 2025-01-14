Bride Wants to Call Off Wedding After Finding Out Future Mother-in-Law ‘Absolutely Hates’ Her

A bride-to-be on Reddit says she might be making the "biggest mistake" of her life if she marries her boyfriend of five years.



"Up until now, I've been mostly excited, but there's a pit in my stomach I've been trying to ignore. Something just isn't right. Over the last [two] years, it feels like I've fallen out of love. The man I used to be crazy about, I look at him and feel so much resentment. I still love him, but I don't like him," she began.



The bride explained her "breaking point" came when she discovered her future mother-in-law "absolutely hates" her.

"I am so hurt, embarrassed, and lonely," the woman wrote, noting she will be out thousands of dollars if she calls off the wedding.

"The rest was to be covered by family. I know people will say canceling a wedding is cheaper than a divorce down the line, but I truly don't have $4500 to cover the sunken costs," she continued.

READ MORE: Bride’s Mother-in-Law Insists Groom’s Ex Give Speech at Wedding: ‘Loosen Up’

The bride is also "terrified of the shame and backlash" she might receive if she doesn't go through with the wedding, adding that her dad "wouldn't stand by me if we broke up."

"I feel like I am on autopilot, and time is running out before the crash," she wrote.



"I wish he knew that I've fallen out of love. More importantly, I wish I still loved him the way I used to. This would all be a lot easier then. I feel like being with him has been the biggest mistake of my life, and I just wish I could take it all back," the woman continued.

"Still, leaving is much easier said than done. I'd be ruined financially and it would destroy my relationship with my immediate family, and I'd rather be in an unhappy marriage than have those two things happen," she concluded her post.

READ MORE: Groom Refuses to Invite Mom to His Wedding for Tragic Reason: ‘Made Me Feel Invisible…’

Users in the comments section urged the woman to think about her future happiness.

"A divorce will be a lot more money than $4,500, as well as more difficult," one person wrote.

"It's cheaper to cancel a wedding than get a divorce," another user commented.

"Stop people pleasing and make yourself happy," someone else chimed in.