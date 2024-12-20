Bride Pressured by Mother-in-Law to Allow Groom’s Ex to Give Speech at Wedding, Told to ‘Loosen Up’

A woman is uncomfortable with one of her fiancé's ex's requests to give a speech at their upcoming wedding.

"My fiancé was dating 'Katy' for years, then they broke it off. She still comes around since she's close to his family. By how much time they had spent together, Katy seems to know my fiancé really well," she wrote on Reddit.

At first, she wasn't bothered by her fiancé and Katy's close connection, "but it became an issue when she asked that I let her give a speech at the wedding since she knows him well."

READ MORE: Wedding Guests Horrified After Groom’s Stepmom Asks Officiant to Renew Her Vows During Ceremony

Katy explained that she just wanted to tell a "few funny" stories about the groom.

"I felt extremely uncomfortable and told her I was sorry but I didn't think it was appropriate for her to do that. My future-mother-in-law got involved and started lecturing me saying I need to stop being negative and claimed I was making this 'about me' (but that's my wedding)!" she recalled.

The groom is "choosing" to stay out of it, and now she feels that the pressure is on her to tell Katy no.

"I'm being called 'oversensitive' and needed to "loosen up" as this could be a good opportunity to add more laughter and joy to the event. But to be completely honest on here, I don't want his ex to take any part in our wedding, even if she's a friend of the family and they've known her since she was a teenager," the bride concluded her post.

READ MORE: Groom Refuses to Invite Mom to His Wedding for Tragic Reason: ‘Made Me Feel Invisible…’

In the comments, Redditors backed the woman, with many wanting her to reevaluate her relationship.

"Fiancé needs to step up. Do not marry a man that doesn’t have your back," one person wrote.

"I mean really, he wants to say out of it, hell he's all in the middle of this, jeez. Maybe this is something you need to pay attention to. I get that former exes can be tight with family, but does she not have a life of her own? WTF!!!" another user commented.

"It sounds to me like the ex is trying to demonstrate to everybody that she was the main woman in his life and this new girl is just some flash in the pan or something. It’s rather insulting," a third person said.