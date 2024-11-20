Wedding Guests Horrified After Groom’s Stepmom Asks Officiant to Renew Her Vows During Ceremony

Wedding guests were mortified when a groom's stepmother asked his officiant to renew her own vows right before the nuptials.

The bride's sister recalled the shocking moment that happened years ago, describing the situation as "bold and rude."

"I think the groom's stepmother believed she needed a real wedding venue and officiant to renew her vows... and chose her stepson's big day as the best impromptu opportunity... in front of 300 guests," the maid of honor began on Reddit.

The groom's stepmom interjected right after the bride had already arrived at the altar, and she tried to persuade the officiant to preside over her own impromptu vow renewal.

The officiant rejected her request, and told her that she could leave if she wanted to and they would proceed with the ceremony without her.

The groom's biological mom, meanwhile, did "a face-palm after witnessing that request."

"She [stepmom] stayed, and stayed quiet for the rest of the wedding and dinner reception. She may have been stunned that he said no. Her husband (the groom’s father) was not going to leave with her had she chosen to bolt, as he would never walk out on his own son’s wedding because his second wife got her vow renewal request denied," the woman wrote.

"My sister has since divorced, and in hindsight we agree this incident was a warning sign her marriage was not going to last," she added.

Users in the comments section were baffled by the stepmom's behavior, weighing in on the bizarre ordeal in the comments.

"Clearly stepmom wanted to brag to groom's mom that she 'has her man,'" one person theorized.

"Wow. Some people have absolutely NO MANNERS!" another commented.

"People are always proposing and announcing their marriage and pregnancy at other peoples' weddings. Like, WTF?" someone else wrote.