Bride Says No to Scaly Wedding Guest: Cousin’s Pet Lizard Definitely Not Invited!

A bride on Reddit revealed why she denied her cousin's bizarre plus-one request for her wedding.

"I am getting married next spring. My fiancé and I are planning an indoor ceremony and reception at a small historic venue that has pretty strict rules. One of the rules is no animals, which we’re totally fine with, as neither of us planned to have pets involved anyway," she began.

The bride-to-be explained that her cousin, Lisa, asked to bring her pet lizard to the wedding.

"Lisa has a pet bearded dragon, 'Spike,' that she’s obsessed with. She treats him like a child, taking him everywhere in a little carrier or perched on her shoulder. It’s quirky, but it’s her thing, and generally, it’s not a big deal. However, when the invites went out, I added a polite note that the venue is strictly no pets. I assumed this wouldn’t be a problem," she continued.

"Lisa called me a couple of days later asking if she could bring Spike. I reminded her about the venue’s rules, but she said she could keep Spike in his carrier and no one would notice. She also said she doesn’t like to leave Spike alone for long periods because it stresses him out. I told her I understand her bond with Spike, but I wasn’t comfortable trying to bend the venue’s rules for this, and honestly, I’m not thrilled about the idea of a lizard at the wedding, even in a carrier. I know not everyone would feel comfortable with it, and I want the day to go smoothly for everyone," the bride explained.

However, when she told Lisa no, the two had a falling out.

"Lisa got upset and said I’m making her feel unwelcome by not accommodating her. She said I know how much Spike means to her and that she can’t come if he’s not allowed because she doesn’t trust anyone else to watch him. I suggested she have someone check in on Spike during the day or find a professional pet sitter, but she accused me of not caring about her needs. Now, she’s saying she probably won’t attend, and some family members think I should just let her bring Spike to keep the peace," she concluded.

READ MORE: Woman Criticized for Putting Pets' Safety Over Nephew's Visits

Users in the comments section sided with the bride.

"It’s literally the venue’s rule, this is ridiculous," one person wrote.

"You set a boundary and she knows the rules. If family keeps bugging you, just say you can’t change the venue rules in the name of keeping peace," another suggested.

"Tell her you're sorry she won't be there. No pets policy. Period," someone else chimed in.

"I get that you wanna keep things smooth, but honestly, you gotta follow the rules. It's your wedding, and you shouldn't have to bend them for a pet," another shared.