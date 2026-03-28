Tiger Woods has been arrested following a rollover crash in Florida that left the golf legend facing a DUI charge.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. Friday near Jupiter Island. Woods was taken into custody, booked into jail, and then released on bond.

He has been charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

What Happened

Authorities say Woods was driving alone in a Land Rover when the crash occurred on South Beach Road.

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According to investigators, a pressure-cleaning truck towing a small trailer was slowing down to turn into a driveway when Woods allegedly attempted to pass at a high rate of speed.

In trying to avoid a collision, his vehicle struck the trailer, causing the SUV to tip onto its side and roll over before coming to a stop further down the road.

Woods exited the overturned vehicle through the passenger-side door, authorities said.

Condition and Arrest Details

Officials said Woods did not appear to be injured in the crash, and the other driver was also unharmed.

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At a press conference, Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek said Woods appeared “lethargic” at the scene and showed signs of impairment.

However, authorities said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. Woods reportedly blew “triple zeroes” on a breathalyzer test at the jail.

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He refused to submit to a urinalysis test, according to officials. Authorities also said they are unsure whether Woods was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Another Incident

The crash marks another serious incident involving Woods behind the wheel.

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He was previously involved in a 2021 crash in Los Angeles that left him with significant injuries requiring surgery. He also made headlines for a 2009 crash near his Florida home.

The latest incident comes just days after Woods returned to competition, playing in the TGL finals — his first event in more than a year. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.