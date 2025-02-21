Tiger Woods’ Unexpected Connection to Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump

Donald Trump's teenage granddaughter Kai Trump has been making headlines.

She first grabbed national attention as the breakout star of her grandfather's campaign at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, where she gave a small speech endorsing the now-president.

Now, the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. is back in the press due to her surprising connection to another very public figure: Tiger Woods.

It may seem like an odd pairing, but the teen and the sports legend have something very special in common: golf.

This past weekend, Kai arrived alongside Tiger to the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif.

Despite pulling out of the tournament last minute following the recent death of his mother, Tiger attended the final day of the event with Kai in tow.

The two were spotted arriving together in the parking lot of the Invitational, just days after Tiger played a game of golf with President Trump the morning of the Super Bowl.

It turns out Kai is a rising golf star in her own right.

Last March, she won the ladies club championship at the Trump International Golf Club, and last summer, she committed to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami.

Plus, she recently signed an equipment deal with TaylorMade.

Meanwhile, Kai will soon play golf alongside Tiger's 16-year-old son, Charlie Woods, at one of the nation's most prestigious juniors tournaments.

In late March, the two teens will take to the green at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, S.C.

According to Sports Illustrated, "[Kai] will compete against the top 23 junior female golfers, while [Charlie] will take on the best 35 junior boys. With both players in the field, this event is expected to attract massive attention from golf fans and social media audiences."

As for Tiger Woods and Donald Trump, the golf champion and the president have been good friends for years.

In 2019, Trump presented Tiger with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Thursday (Feb. 20), Woods joined PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott at the White House to deliver a signed statement regarding the "reunification of golf" in the wake of the launch of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf.

Trump, an avid golf player himself, was also in attendance at the meeting.