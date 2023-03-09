Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Suing for $30 Million After Getting Locked Out of Home

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is suing the famed athlete for $30 million.

In documents obtained by Page Six, Herman claims that Woods and his agents unlawfully locked her out of their shared home in Florida and that she has not been allowed to return to the residence.

Herman alleges she had an “oral tenancy agreement” that gave her the right to access the former pair's home for a “certain duration of time" and that the residence would be “fully paid” by the golfer's Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust.

Per the documents, she also claims the agreement was in place during the entirety of her six-year relationship with Woods.

Herman alleges she was tricked to vacate the home after Woods' agents allegedly asked her to pack a suitcase for a short vacation, which resulted in her getting "locked out of her residence" when she arrived to the airport.

"They then informed her she was not allowed to return to her residence," she alleges in the documents.

She claims Woods' agents tried to "justify their illegal conduct" by paying for her hotel stay and related expenses for a short time, but that Woods' trust misappropriated $40,000 in cash that belonged to Herman.

Woods has filed a motion to dismiss Herman's suit.

Woods and Herman were first linked in 2017. They ended their relationship in October 2022.