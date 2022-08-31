13 Celebrities Who Struggled With Sex or Porn Addiction

Sex addiction isn't something that's often talked about publicly.

However, according to the American Association for Family and Marriage Therapy, as many as 12 million Americans have struggled with sex addiction — including quite a few celebrities.

Whether it accompanies a lifestyle of partying or is used as a coping mechanism from an early age, sex addiction isn't uncommon in Hollywood. The stress of being a celebrity can be a lot to handle, causing some stars to use sex as a way to escape. Others are faced with crowds of adoring fans, leading them to stray from their long-term partnerships.

Addiction to pornography is another challenge many people — including celebrities — face since online porn is so accessible. The negative effects of porn addiction can cause a person to lose interest in their relationships and activities.

Many celebrities have gone on the record to talk about their experiences with sex or pornography addiction. These singers, actors and athletes have worked towards living a balanced life free from hyper-sexual disorder or porn dependency.

Celebrities Who Struggled With Sex or Porn Addiction From Kanye West to Jada Pinkett Smith and Billie Eilish, discover 13 famous people who openly struggled with an unhealthy relationship with sex or porn in the past.