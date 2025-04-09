Monogamy isn't for everyone, as many celebrities who have been in open relationships prove.

While alternative relationship and dating styles have become more popular in recent years, open relationships and polyamory are hardly new or even modern concepts. In fact, a number of celebrities who have been in open relationships over the years practiced non-monogamy for decades.

Some of these famous people found their marriage strengthened by seeing other people; others ultimately decided it wasn't for them in the long run, and they eventually embraced monogamy with their longtime partner.

Meanwhile, some other stars have practiced polyamory in their love life.

While open relationships emphasize sexual exploration with other, more casual partners outside of a primary, two-person relationship, polyamorous people engage in more than one meaningful relationship with the consent and blessing of all parties involved.

Celebrities who practice polyamory will typically have multiple, committed romantic partners, with each interpersonal relationship treated as equally important as the others.

According to a 2023 Pew Research Center Study, about half (51 percent) of adults under age 30 say open marriages are acceptable. Meanwhile, polyamory also appears to gaining popularity as young people embrace being in throuples and with multiple romantic partners.

Celebrities Who Were in Open Relationships or Practiced Polyamory You might be surprised to learn these famous stars were, or are, in non-monogamous, open relationships or have practiced polyamory.