If any celebrity were impressed with Hugh Grant's career and thought about using his agent, they'd learn very quickly that the agent is nearly impossible to find.

For several years, Hugh admitted that after he fired his agent because of a shockingly uncomfortable situation, he decided to try the gig on for size, for just himself, and did so for four years. But he didn't just represent himself as himself; he literally made up a name and used a Scottish accent when making deals for himself.

According to the Vulture website, it all started when Hugh walked into his hotel room's bathroom and saw his then-agent on all four in his hotel shower, naked. Did he successfully negotiate his roles in Two Weeks Notice, the Bridget Jones movies, and Love, Actually?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hugh has never shared which four years during his illustrious career he played one of his least famous characters. James Howe Ealy is the name he gave himself when he was pretending to be his agent. Even though all of his resources, fame, and money could have landed him a top Hollywood agent or several agents, he chose to keep the rouse going longer than he thought he would.

I was never any good at taking advice, so I thought, ‘This is nonsense, and I could save a fortune if I was my own agent.’ So, I invented a man called James Howe Ealy. The decision was going OK for a time.

It all started to fall apart when, after a few cocktails, he accidentally signed script requests with his real name.

Hugh has an actual agent now through influential powerhouse Creative Artists Agency. (CAA).

