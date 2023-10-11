Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s Secret Split Sparks Strong Reactions: ‘Will Slapped Chris for No Reason’

Jada Pinkett Smith set the internet ablaze Wednesday (Oct. 11) with a shocking revelation that has left many people weighing in.

In an interview with People, Jada revealed that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been separated since 2016, even though they have appeared as a united force in public over the past seven years.

Jada noted that she and Will are still figuring out where they stand today: "We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

READ MORE: Uncomfortable Video of Will Smith + Jada Pinkett Smith Resurfaces

While Jada didn't reveal the exact reason for the couple's under-the-radar split, she did share there were many factors that contributed to their separation.

"Why it fractured, that's a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," Jada said on The Today Show.

After news of the couple's split hit the internet, people shared their thoughts on social media, with some expressing shock and others pointing fingers.

"This is news to me. Yes, she had spoken about a separation before, where she had her affair with that August person, but they made it sound like they had reconciled after that," one person tweeted.

"I think [people] assumed they got back together since they never divorced which is why [people] are 'surprised,'" another Twitter user wrote.

Check out more reactions, below: