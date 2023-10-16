Will Smith Responds to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Shock Separation Confession

Will Smith developed an "emotional blindness" to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 52-year-old actress has revealed that she and Will have been living separate lives since 2016 and the I Am Legend star has explained that the confession "kind of woke him up" to his wife's "hidden nuances."

In an email to The New York Times newspaper, Will said: "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

The publication reported that the King Richard actor has only now realized that Jada is "more resilient, clever and compassionate than he'd understood."

Jada's shock revelations contrast with Will's public descriptions of the couple's relationship.

In a TV interview last year, the 55-year-old star said: "There's never been infidelity in our marriage. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever."

Jada explained that she and Will were "figuring out" their future after initially divulging the news about their separation.

The Girls Trip star, who has children Jaden 25, and Willow, 22, with her husband, said: "We’re still figuring it out.

"We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us...

"I’m going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."