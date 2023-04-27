Facebook Cancels Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’

Facebook has canceled Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.

The social media company pulled the plug on Jada's online talk show Wednesday (April 26).

The Daytime Emmy-winning talk show, which has 11 million followers on Facebook as well as an active Facebook discussion group with 600,000 members, is currently on the hunt for a new home.

According to Deadline, production company Westbrook Studios is shopping the show to other companies.

Each episode of Red Table Talk, co-hosted by Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, features high profile guests.

Past guests include Jennette McCurdy, Paris Jackson, Jordyn Woods, Bobby Brown and Jada's husband, Will Smith.

The last episode of Red Table Talk, which aired in December 2022, featured a special reunion with the cast of A Different World in honor of the show's 35th anniversary. The episode included exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, memories from the actors and a look at some of the most memorable episodes.

Facebook's Red Table Talk cancellation comes as parent company Meta shifts its focus away from original programming and moves toward VR experiences.

A number of planned specials will be coming to Meta in the upcoming months, including: The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience in celebration of Biggie’s 50th birthday; The Shaq’tacular Spectacular; a New Year’s Eve Countdown Special hosted by Shaquille O’Neal with special guest performances from Cardi B and more; Meta’s first VR comedy special, featuring comedians such as Pete Holmes and Nikki Glaser, Valentine's Day specials; and a horror Halloween horror special led by director Eli Roth.

According to Deadline, Meta recently laugh off roughly 20,000 employees.