Wondering how to get verified on Facebook? Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg wants to give Facebook and Instagram users the ability to nab a coveted blue verified check mark via a new subscription plan.

According to the company's website, Meta is opening the doors for users worldwide to join the wait list for their new paid verification service, Meta Verified.

What Is Meta Verified?

Meta Verified is Meta's latest initiative to help content creators grow and build communities, and a brand new way to get verified on the Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.

The paid verification feature is currently being tested in Australia and New Zealand. According to Meta, the feature will "soon" roll out globally.

How to Get Verified on Facebook and Instagram:

Users who sign up for Meta Verified will be able to verify their Facebook and Instagram accounts. The Meta Verified web version is expected to cost $11.99 per month, while Meta Verified for iOS is expected to cost $14.99 per month.

Users will need to provide their government-issued ID to join Meta Verified.

In addition to receiving a coveted blue check mark for their account(s), subscribers will receive added protection against impersonation, which experts say is an improvement from the verification option Twitter currently offers.

READ MORE: How to Get Rid of Text Overlays on TikTok

"This additional step of government-issued ID is something that it is doing to try and make sure that people don't impersonate one another with a verified account. That's a huge learning from Twitter," Richard Lachman, an associate professor at the RTA School of Media at the Toronto Metropolitan University, said, according to Global News.

The news of Meta Verified's subscription service comes just weeks after Twitter announced that Twitter Blue will cost users $11 per month.

Meta Verified subscriptions will also include additional customer service perks. Businesses and corporations are not currently eligible to apply for Meta Verified.

Click here to join the wait list for Meta Verified.