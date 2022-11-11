How to Activate ‘Clear Mode’ and Get Rid of the Text Overlays on TikTok

Many people flock to social media apps such as TikTok as a way to distract themselves. But what happens when annoying icons or text get in the way of your video-viewing experience? And how do you get rid of them?

TikTok's Clear Mode essentially allows users to temporarily remove those annoying overlays from the viewing screen. The function also temporarily hides the buttons typically located on the right side of the screen as well, making for an unobstructed view of the entire video.

How to Activate Clear Mode on TikTok:

Turning on Clear Mode on TikTok is simple, quick and easy.

When you're scrolling on your phone and come across a video you want to watch unobstructed, just tap and hold down the screen.

After a few moments, a pop-up box should appear with several options including Save Video, Clear More and Report.

attachment-Screenshot_20221111-131423_TikTok_2 loading...

Click on the option that reads Clear Mode. Afterward, when the TikTok video resumes, the text and icons that were blocking some of your view before should vanish.

Note that when you scroll to another video, you will likely have to repeat the process to re-activate Clear Mode.

For a better visual of how to use TikTok's helpful Clear Mode, TikTok user @gwenithj filmed and shared a walk-through video.

Watch their tutorial below:

Ever since the feature was introduced, many TikTok users have been raving about Clear Mode on social media.

"Yooo clear mode on tiktok makes the app so much better wtf," one person tweeted.

"CLEAR MODE BACK EEEYYYYYYEAAASSSS," another user wrote.

"I REALLY LOVE THE NEW CLEAR MODE FEATURE ON TIKTOK AAAAAAAAAAAA," someone else gushed in a tweet.