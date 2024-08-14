Your Phone’s ‘Vampire Setting’ Is Sucking the Life Out of Its Battery

iPhones are the best smartphones. There, I said it.

Very rarely do you hear of people leaving the iPhone universe, rather other smartphone users joining our world.

However, one thing that has never quite caught up to those other brands, is battery life.

According to the Croma website, if you have an iPhone Max of any kind you may not notice your battery draining quite as fast as other iPhones however the so-called "vampire setting" is still hard at work, sucking the life out of our batteries.

So what is this vampire setting, and since it's an iPhone setting does that mean you can enable it?

Absolutely.

It's actually the Wi-Fi Assist function and simply turning it off will quickly improve the daily longevity of your battery. Simply turn the Wi-Fi assist back on when you think you may need it.

The face shows its energy level, from fully charged to discharged. Vector illustration Getty Images loading...

According to the Tyla website, the Wi-Fi assist is an awesome feature overall. It allows us to use some of our cellular or mobile data automatically when our Wi-Fi is acting up. I've totally used it to stream Netflix, Hulu, or Brit Box shows and movies on my iPad when my network is being wonky.

READ ON: What's the 'E' That Pops Up in the Top, Right Corner of Your Phone?

Mine is always enabled and when I need it, I just toggle it back on, easy peasy.

Open Settings

Click on Cellular or Mobile Data

Scroll All the Way Down

Enable Wi-Fi Assist

Oh, and if you're thinking Wi-Fi assist sounds like cellular data, they are two different things.

According to the Simbase website, Wi-Fi assist taps into an actual connected internet network while our cellular data keeps us connected with access through the nearest cell tower.

