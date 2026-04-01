If your email address still sounds like something you made in high school, you’re not alone — and finally, you might not be stuck with it.

After more than two decades of Gmail existing exactly as it is, Google is giving users a long-overdue second chance: You can officially change your email address.

Yes, You Can Finally Ditch That Cringey Email

As of April 1, Gmail users in the U.S. can now change their Google Account username — aka the part before the “@gmail.com.”

Which means if you’ve been carrying around something like soccerstar2003, hotchick_ashley, or cowboy4life87 into adulthood… this is your moment.

READ MORE: How to Make Sure Your Phone Isn’t Secretly Listening to You

Google first announced the update in December, and it’s now rolling out more widely, giving users a chance to clean things up and maybe choose something a little more… professional.

How It Works

If the feature is available on your account, you can head into your settings and navigate to: Personal info → Email → Google Account email

From there, you’ll see an option to change your email address and pick something new.

There are a couple of catches, though:

You can only change it once every 12 months.

Your old email doesn’t disappear — it stays connected to your account.

That means emails sent to your old address will still reach you, and you can still use it to sign in if needed.

A Fresh Start (Without Losing Everything)

The best part? You don’t lose your inbox.

All of your emails, contacts, and history stay exactly where they are — just under your new, hopefully less embarrassing name.

READ MORE: Meet the AI ‘Actress’ With No Soul, No Credits + the End of Hollywood as We Know It

And yes, your old address will still work as an alternate, so no need to worry about missing anything important.

Still, this might be the perfect time to finally retire that email address you made when you thought it was a good idea to include your favorite band, sport, or personality trait in your username.

No judgment — but yeah, it might be time.